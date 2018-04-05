Warner accepts CA ban

Disgraced Australia batsman David Warner decided not to challenge 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal during the Cape Town Test.

A day after Smith and Bancroft announced their decision on social media, Warner, too, took to his social handle to announce that he too has decided not the appeal against the ban.

“I have today let Cricket Australia know that I fully accept the sanctions imposed on me. I am truly sorry for my actions and will now do everything I can to be a better person, teammate and role model.”

This means he will not be available for selection for the next 12 months and he will not be considered for any leadership role in Australian cricket in future.

A 12-month ban would cost Warner around $6 million (INR 30 crore), having already lost sponsorships from LG, Ascis and Milo. He will also miss out of lucrative IPL contract.

Both Smith and Bancroft, on Wednesday, announced their decision, opting not to challenge the sanctions made by Cricket Australia.