Warne to mentor Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have roped in legendary cricketer Shane Warne as a mentor for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Warne captained Rajasthan Royals from 2008-2011 and also led the franchise all the way to title triumph the inaugural edition of the cash-rich tournament.

“I am very happy and excited to be back with the Rajasthan Royals who I believe hold a very special place in my cricketing journey. I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on me by the franchise and fans of Rajasthan Royals. We have a strong, young and energetic bunch of boys and I am looking forward to working with them.”

Very excited to be joining the @rajasthanroyals in this years #IPL as team mentor ! https://t.co/WdrzDAIDZl — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 13, 2018

Thanks for the opportunity guys ! I’m pumped to be the team mentor this season ! #HallaBol https://t.co/cDgLslygMF — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 13, 2018

The 48-year-old Aussie also took to his Twitter account to break the news to his fans around the globe and wrote, “Very excited to be joining the Rajasthan Royals in this year’s IPL as team mentor. Thanks for the opportunity guys! I’m pumped to be the team mentor this season.”

Rajasthan Royals are back in the 11th edition on the cricketing extravaganza, having served two-year suspension following the spot-fixing fiasco in 2013.