Warne tips Kuldeep for greatness

New Delhi: Legendary Shane Warne believes that young Indian spin sensation Kuldeep Yadav could challenge Pakistan's Yasir Shah as the best leg-spinner in world cricket.
The young left-arm wrist spinner came into prominence in his debut Test match against Australia in Dharamshala, earlier this year, followed by a match-winning hat-trick in the 2nd ODI of the just-concluded ODI series.
Warne took to Twitter to laud Kuldeep.
"If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg- spinner in the world and quickly," Warne tweeted.
The Australian spin wizard, who had a brief session with the chinaman during a Test match in Pune (then coach Anil Kumble had arranged an interaction) is impressed with his ability to create confusion in the minds of Aussie batsmen.
"Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy him bowl and cause confusion even against Oz," was another of Warne's tweets.
First Published: 02 Oct 2017 04:20 PM