Warne tips Kuldeep for greatness



If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017



Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 1, 2017

The young left-arm wrist spinner came into prominence in his debut Test match against Australia in Dharamshala, earlier this year, followed by a match-winning hat-trick in the 2nd ODI of the just-concluded ODI series.Warne took to Twitter to laud Kuldeep."If young Kuldeep remains patient when he's bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg- spinner in the world and quickly," Warne tweeted.The Australian spin wizard, who had a brief session with the chinaman during a Test match in Pune (then coach Anil Kumble had arranged an interaction) is impressed with his ability to create confusion in the minds of Aussie batsmen."Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy him bowl and cause confusion even against Oz," was another of Warne's tweets.