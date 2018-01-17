Virat's army surrenders against debutant Ngidi

New Delhi: Indian batsmen fell like pins to hand South Africa a 135- run win on Day 5 of the second Test match at Centurion and with that they have lost the three-match series 0-2 with one Test to go at Johannesburg.

India were bowled out for 151, losing their last seven wickets for 116 runs. This defeat also ended India’s 9-series long unbeaten streak.

If there was any hope of a miracle, it all went up in smoke very early on the fifth morning with a suicidal run-out of Cheteshwar Pujara, who became the only Indian batsman to get run out on both innings of a Test match.

Parthiv dabbed a rising Philander delivery past Gully. Cheteshwar Pujara turned what seemed a comfortable three, into a complete mess. His case was not helped by the fact that AB de Villiers was chasing the ball.

Rohit Sharma kept Indian hopes alive with a gutsy 47-run knock but the wickets kept tumbling on the other end and eventually gifted his wicket to Rabada.

Playing at his home ground,Debutant Lungi Ngidi returned with impressive figures of 6/39 for the host while Rabada struck thrice in the second innings to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

These two teams will travel to Johhanesburg for the third and the final Test match which is scheduled on 24 January and the host would be aiminig to inflict a whitewash.