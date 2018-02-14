Virat hails complete performance after historic series win

New Delhi: India trounced South Africa by 73 runs to win the fifth encounter in Port Elizabeth, making Virat Kohli the first-ever Indian captain to win a full-fledged series in the rainbow nation.

No other Indian captain including Mohammed Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni could ever win a series across any format on the South Africa soil.

This is 9th successive bilateral ODI series win for India.

The 29-year-old India skipper lauded Team India’s complete performance after a historic series win in the rainbow nation.

"Very pleased, another complete performance from us. Only one team had the pressure of losing this series and we knew that. Its history and the guys have worked hard for it. Ever since the third Test in Johannesburg, it's been a good time for us. It's been a collective effort to create history," an ecstatic Kohli said after the match.

"When three guys at the top are being consistent, the guys who get an opportunity every now and then might not click. After this series is wrapped up we'll sit down and think about where to improve. For now, 4-1 feels great. We want to win 5-1 for sure, but yeah, there might a scenario for a few more guys to get a chance next match. But the ultimate priority is to win and we'll do anything we can to win," the skipper added.

With the ODI series already in the bag, the Indian team will look to humiliate South Africa by winning the final encounter at Centurion on Friday.