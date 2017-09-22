Virat credits Bhuvi for setting the winning tone at Eden Gardens

After posting 252, India bundled out Australia for 202 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-game ODI series.The 27-year old Kumar first got rid of Hliton Cartwright (1), beating his inside edge with the ball crashing onto his stumps and then sent David Warner (1) back into the hut with one that swung away.Kumar was unlucky not to have got Travis Head, who was dropped on 15 by Rohit Sharma at first slip in the seventh over."Bhuvi's (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) spell became even very important, because we knew those two wrist spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal) will probably do damage in the middle overs."So they (Australia) probably had to get a few runs in the first ten. And we needed a couple of breakthroughs. We almost got the third one as well. That would have been ideal."But I know he (Kumar) really set the tone with the six over spell of nine runs, picking up two wickets. That was outstanding. Deliveries that he got the batsman out were unplayable," said Kohli."That's what he brings to the table, you know. When there is bit of assistance from the pitch, you count on Bhuvi for getting you breakthroughs," the captain said.Kohli said at the innings break, he felt India did not have enough on the board."But we knew if we have a breakthrough, we have a chance of having a go at defending the target. "We needed breakthroughs throughout. Bhuvi provided it initially. His spell is something that really set up the game for us, along with (Jasprit) Bumrah.""We knew if we don't take wickets, it will be difficult with the outfield being a bit wet," he said.Kohli sadi the wicket was not easy to bat on through the day."All the batsmen felt that. So it feels good to have come through at the end of the day," Kohli added.