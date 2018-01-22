Vinay repeats Jonty’s famous run-out in T20 tournament

New Delhi: Fielding has always been an important aspect in cricket. A splendid run-out or acrobatic catch can change match situations in no time. No one understood it better than South African legend Jonty Rhodes. Regarded as one of the best fielders in cricket’s history, Jonty was a live wire inside the thirty yards circle. Along with the bat, Rhodes won matches for his team with his exceptional fielding capabilities.

One such incident, which tops the charts in the category of amazing run-outs is Jonty running Inzaman-ul-Haq out in the 1992 World Cup when he flew in air and crashed into the stumps. The captured moment was on the front page of all the news-papers in cricket playing countries.

Karnataka captain Vinay Kumar produced a similar effort on Sunday against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Super League round match.

The incident happened in the thirteenth over when Punjab batsman Gurkeerat Singh worked the ball towards square leg and was reluctant on taking the single. Eventually he ran towards the bowling end on his partner's call. The throw from square leg missed the stumps, post which Vinay, who was stationed at the mid-off, collected the ball and hurled towards the non-strikers end. Not taking any further chances, Vinay threw himself in the air and rattled the stumps.

Post the match, Vinay took on social media and posted the video on twitter asking his Mumbai Indians coach Jonty Rhodes about his attempt.

Hi coach @JontyRhodes8 after watching your 1992 World Cup runout video many times, I was waiting for such opportunity. So, today I finally got it. How’s that coach ? 😊 pic.twitter.com/HOaUqNqprH — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) January 21, 2018

Although Karnataka lost the match to Punjab in a thrilling super-over but Vinay Kumar’s brilliance on the field stole the show.