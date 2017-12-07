 Vikas's three-for gives Delhi the edge against MP
Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra struck thrice, helping Delhi reduce Madhya Pradesh to 223 for six on day one of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Vijaywada: Left-arm spinner Vikas Mishra struck thrice, helping Delhi reduce Madhya Pradesh to 223 for six on day one of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here.

Opener Ankit Dane (59) and Naman Ojha (49) batted well for Madhya Pradesh but could not get the big score their team wanted.

Harpeet Singh frustrated the Delhi bowlers with an unbeaten 47 towards the end of the day and was batting alongside Puneet Datey when stumps were called.

Delhi struck early after opting to field as medium pacer Navdeep Saini trapped opener Rajat Patidar in front of the stumps.

Dane then struck a 59-run stand with Shubham Sharma (17) before the opener was adjudged lbw off pacer Vikas Mishra.

Ojha held the innings together after Dane's dismissal, stitching a 59-run stand with Devendra Bundela (17) before the duo departed in quick succession to leave Madhya Pradesh in trouble at 157 for five.

Mishra was the stand out bowler for Delhi with three wickets for 40 runs in 24 overs.

Vikas Tokas, Manan Sharma and Saini were the other wicket-takers.

Brief scores: MP 223/6 in 90 overs (Dane 59, Ojha 49; Mishra 3/40).

