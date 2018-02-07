Vijaya Hazare Trophy: Rana-Pant shine in Delhi's win; Kerala-Bengal settle for a tie

Delhi vs Tripura, Group B

Delhi produced a solid top-order batting performance to beat Tripura by seven wickets and register their second win in the group encounter of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They comfortably chased down the target of 298 against an inexperienced Tripura bowling line-up in 39.1 overs.

Star Performer: Top order batsman Nitish Rana hammered an unbeaten 94 off 60 balls in the chase. The left-hander clobbered 10 fours and 5 sixes in his inning and scored with a strike rate of 156.

Star Watch: Rishabh Pant continued his terrific form in the season. With a strike rate of 200, Pant smashed his third List A half–century hitting the bowlers all-around the ground. His knock of 56 powered Delhi to comfortable victory.

Kerala vs Bengal, Group B

Thrilling encounter between Kerala and Bengal ended in a tie at Nadaun. Kerala after winning the toss posted 235-6 in 50 overs. In reply last year’s runner-up Bengal, choked in the run-chase as Kerala's tidy bowling was backed up well by sharp fielding. In the end Bengal could only manage 235 for loss of 8 wickets. Both the teams ended with 2 points each.

Star Performer: Opener Jalaj Saxena slammed his third List A ton scoring an unbeaten 100 off 133 balls.

Star Watch: Captain Manoj Tiwary's unbeaten 73 went in vain as Bengal settled for a tie against Kerala. Tiwary was the top scorer for his team. His patient knock included only a single boundary and a six.

Punjab vs Haryana, Group A

In a nail-biting clash, Haryana emerged victorious over Punjab by two wickets with one ball to spare at Bengaluru. Batting first Punjab posted 247 for 9 in their designated 50 overs. Haryana in the final over held their nerves and managed to achieve the target for the loss of 8 wickets.

Star Performer: Opener Shubham Rohilla scored a well-compiled 96 off 104 balls in the chase. Along with Chaitanya Bishnoi(44) and Himanshu Rana(35), the 19-year-old stitched crucial partnerships and brought the team closer to victory.

Star Watch: Veteran Yuvraj Singh (43 off 77 balls) failed to capitalize on the initial start. Yuvraj looked rusty and could only manage four boundaries in his knock.

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Group B

Uttar Pradesh collapsed under pressure while chasing a mammoth target of 344 against Maharashtra at Bilaspur. Batting first Maharashtra top and middle played exceptionally well and unsettled Uttar Pradesh bowlers. At the end of designated 50 overs Maharashtra posted a giant total for the loss of 5 wickets. Uttar Pradesh batting order lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out on 238 in 44.3 overs.

Star Performer: Ankit Bawne registered his fifth List A hundred at a brisk pace. His unbeaten knock of 117 off 106 balls included 13 fours and a six.

Karnataka vs Baroda, Group A

Karnataka registered an 85-run (via VJD method) win against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy encounter at Bengaluru. After winning the toss, Baroda elected to field first. Karnataka scored a mammoth 312/9 in their 50 overs. Chasing a revised target of 266, Baroda could only manage 188 for 8 in 37 overs.

Star Performer: Mayank Agarwal continued his good form, hammering a 90-ball 109 to star in Karnataka's 85-run. His knock included 14 fours and 2 humungous sixes

Star Watch: India opener KL Rahul failed to impress with the bat. The right-hander was dismissed for 3.

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who returned to the game after serving a doping ban, made only two runs off seven balls.

Railways vs Odisha, Group A

Odhisa registered a 2-wicket victory against heavyweight Railways at Bengaluru. Chasing a small total of 213, Haryana achieved the target in 47 overs.

Star Performer: 26-year-old Govinda Poddar led Haryana’s chase from the front. Captain scored quick 64 of 59 balls slamming 7 fours and 2 sixes.