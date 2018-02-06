Vijaya Hazare Trophy: Goa stun TN; Lad leads Mumbai to win; a new Rayudu arrives

Goa vs Tamil Nadu, Group C

Goa staged a huge upset in the Vijaya Hazare Trophy by beating heavyweights Tamil Nadu by 4 wickets in Chennai.

Star Performer: Goa stalwart and IPL’s forgotten hero Swapinil Asnodkar starred with the bat by slamming a well-compiled century to help Goa chase down a paltry target of 211 runs.

Star Watch: Returning after the Test series against South Africa, R Ashwin performed brilliantly with the ball grabbing 2 wickets giving away only 30 runs in his quota of 10 overs. However, his heroics with the ball was not enough to stop Goa from reaching the target.

Mumbai vs Gujarat, Group C

Mumbai registered a 41-runs victory over Gujarat in Group C encounter at Chennai. Batting first Mumbai scored 317 for loss of 8 wickets. The Gujarat team got wrapped up on 276.

Star Performer: Top order batsman Siddhesh Lad smashed 129 off 125 balls. The right-hander clobbered Gujarat bowlers all around the park hitting 11 fours and 4 mammoth sixes.

Star Watch: Medium pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a brilliant opening spell for Mumbai. Dhawal claimed 2 wickets giving away only 29 runs.

Andhra vs Madhya Pradesh, Group C

Andhra team comfortably chased down the paltry target of 185 set by struggling Madhya Pradesh in Group C clash. Captain Hanuma Vihari led from the front in the chase scoring 61 which guided Andhra to victory in just 38.5 overs.

Star Performer: Girinath Reddy wrecked havoc on the opposition batsmen claiming 6 wickets. The 19-year-old decimated the middle order as the Madhya Pradesh got bundled out on 184.

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Group D

Hyderabad defeated Jharkhand by 66 runs in their Group D encounter in Hyderabad. Batting first, the hosts slammed 336 for the loss of 7 wickets. In reply, Jharkhand got bundled out on 267.

Star performer: 23-year-old Rohit Rayudu slammed his maiden List A ton scoring 126 off 135 balls. The opener stitched crucial partnerships with top order which helped Hyderabad post a mammoth 336 against Jharkhand.

Star Watch: Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan scored 51 runs in Jharkhand’s steep chase. The skipper was not able to capitalize on the good start.

Vidarbha vs Jammu & Kashmir., Group D

Reigning Ranji Champions Vidarbha registered an easy 73 runs victory against Jammu & Kashmir in their Group D encounter at Secunderabad. Chasing 245, Jammu team got bundled out on 172.

Star Performer: Middle-order batsman Ganesh Satish shined for Vidarbha scoring a well-compiled 94 off 91 balls. His inning included 12 fours and 1 towering six.

Chhattisgarh vs Services, Group D

Chhattisgarh won their Group D encounter against Services by 4 wickets in Secunderabad. Chasing 220, Chhattisgarh achieved the target with eight balls to spare.

Star Performer: 24-yer-old Shahnawaz Hussain registered his maiden 5-wicket haul in the match. Hussain took 6 wickets giving away 44 runs.