Vijay Shankar to lead TN in super League of Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named to lead the Tamil Nadu side in the Super League of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy which is scheduled to start in Kolkata on January 21.

Tamil Nadu finished second to Karnataka in the group stage which was held at the zonal level.

The state selection committee announced the 16-member squad for the prestigious tournament but their squad will miss the services of wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik who was called in by the national team to replace injured Wriddhiman Saha in the Test series in South Africa.

Another major absentee is Indian Test opener Abhinav Mukund. The 28-year-old was replaced by Ganga Shridhar Raju in the 16-man squad.

Team: Vijay Shankar (captain), B Aparajith (vice-captain), K Bharath Shankar, MS Washington Sundar, N Jagadeesan (WK), R Sai Kishore, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, R Sanjay Yadav, W Antony Dhas, Rohit Ramalingam, M Ashwin, S Anirudha, Athisayaraj Davidson, Rahil S Shah, Ganga Sridhar Raju.