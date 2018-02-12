Vijay Hazare: Pujara's shot at T20, a 55-ball hundred and easy wins by Mumbai, Rajasthan

Saurashtra vs Services, Group D

Saurashtra coasted to an easy 8-wicket win over Services in their Group D match in Secunderabad. The strong Saurashtra side bowled out Services for a paltry 176-run courtesy Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s 4-wickets and then chased down the target in just 21.4 overs.

Star Performer: Opening batsman Samarth Vyas registered a blistering hundred, scoring an unbeaten 114 off just 66 balls at a staggering strike rate of 172. His innings included eight sixes and 12 fours.

Star Watch: India internationals Jaydev Unadkat and Cheteshwar Pujara warmed up nicely with impressive performances. While Unadkat picked up 2 wickets in his opening spell, Pujara, coming in to bat at No. 4 played an uncharacteristically fast innings. India’s Test No. 3, scored 45 at a strike rate of 115 and also hit three sixes.

Hyderabad vs J&K, Group D

Hyderabad thumped Jammu and Kashmir by 149 runs in their Group D encounter at Hyderabad.

Batting first, the hosts made a daunting 312 in their 50 overs, which proved to be way too much for J&K, who folded for 163 in 34.1 overs.

Star Performer: Rohit Rayudu struck his second century of the tournament. Opening the innings, the right-hander hit 130 in as many deliveries that included three sixes and 11 fours.

Star Watch: Mohammad Siraj impressed with his pace in his 5.1 over spell, picking up 2 wickets for 33 runs. Hyderabad captain Amabati Rayudu failed to make much of an impact, getting out for 9.

Chhattisgarh vs Jhakhand, Group D

Chhattisgarh stunned Jharkhand by 7 wickets in their Group D match at Secunderabad.

The young Chhattisgarh batting line-up chased down 289 with ease, reaching the target in 46 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Star Performer: Coming in to bat at No. 4, Saurabh Tiwary hit a brilliant century to help Jharkhan post 288 for 9 batting first. His 107 off 105 however, went in vein as Chhattisgarh put together a collective performance with both bat and ball to win the match.

Star Watch: Ishan Kishan failed to extend his purple patch after managing to score only 23 runs that included two sixes.

Mumbai vs Goa, Group C

A power pact batting display helped Mumbai chase down Goa’s 267-run target with four wickets in hand to storm in to the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

This was Mumbai’s fourth straight victory that ended Goa’s chances of making to the knockouts.

Star Performer: Suryakumar Yadav struck a scintillating 71 off just 85 balls to lead Mumbai’s chase. He stitched important partnerships first with Prithvi Shaw and then with captain Tare to lay a solid foundation for the chase

Star Watch: India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw again showed his class with a 52-ball 53 that included six fours and a six.

Andhra Pradesh vs Gujarat, Group C

Andhra trounced Gujarat by nine wickets to notch up its fifth straight victory to extend its domination in the tournament and book a place in the knockout stages along with Mumbai.

Star Performers: K S Bharat with an unbeaten 106 (132 balls, 4X4, 4X6) and Ashwin Hebbar (99, 108 balls, 11X4, 2X6) helped Andhra steamroll Gujarat reaching the target of 251 in 45.2 overs.

Rajasthan vs Madhya Pradesh, Group C

Rajasthan registered an easy 7-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh in their Group C encounter at Chennai. Rajasthan reached the 242-run target in just 47.2 overs.

Star Performer: 21-year-old Aditya Garhwal scored a run a ball 108 to lead the Rajasthan chase down the target.