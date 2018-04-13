Vijay declared fit, will take Raina's place against KXIP

Opening batsman Murali Vijay has been declared fit to play in Chennai Super Kings’ next match against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, much to the relief of millions of its fans.

Vijay was sidelined for the first two games after being hit on the ribs during the training session in the led-up to the IPL but the Tamil Nadu opener has regained his fitness and is all set to take injured Raina’s place in the playing XI.

The Super Kings have had a rollercoaster ride in the league so far. While they have been pulling off nail biting wins on the field, injuries and political issues (Cauvery water dispute) have left them with a bitter taste. Therefore, Vijay regaining full fitness becomes even more crucial for the two-time champions.

Vijay’s inclusion will leave CSK with a selection conundrum though. Ambati Rayudu has been opening the innings and doing so with some success with Shane Watson in Vijay’s absence. But with Vijay not accustomed to playing in the middle order, Super Kings have no option but to ask Rayudu to slot in in his customary middle order position.

Rayudu is expected to come in at No. 3 until the time Raina regains full fitness, which is not before ten days. (READ: Players who can replace injured Raina in CSK's batting line-up)

Super Kings have been by far from delivering a clinical performance but somehow they have been managing to squeeze in wins orchestrated by individual brilliance – Bravo in the first game against Mumbai and Billings in the next one against Knight Riders. What has been commendable is there will power to fight despite being crippled by injuries to key players like Raina and Jadhav. Not to forget, their home ground was also taken away following the widespread protests because of the Cauvery water issue.

When they take Kings XI Punjab they would hope another player puts his hand up to take them over the line and one shouldn’t be surprised if it’s the seasoned Murali Vijay.