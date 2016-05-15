VIDEO: Gautam Gambhir clarifies feud with Kamran Akmal

Gautam Gambhir plays his cricket hard, wears his attitude on his sleeves and gives no quarter to the opposition. During his international, Gambhir had had several on-field arguments with the players from the opposition teams.One of the most famous of them all was his heated argument with Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal in a forgettable incident in the 2010 edition of the Asia Cup.The incident occurred when Akmal claimed a catch behind the stumps when Gambhir was batting. Although the on-field umpire turned it down, a tempestuous Gambhir walked up to Akmal in the drinks break and the two were involved in an ugly spat.MS Dhoni, who was batting with Gambhir at the time, put in a great effort to separate the two players.Clarifying on the feud in a recent interview during a chat show hosted by cricket comedian Vikram Sathaye, Gambhir tried his level best to downplay the incident.“It happened in the heat of the moment. When India and Pakistan play each other then obviously it is a tense game.“Good or a bad thing you can say but whatever arguments happened between us was during the drinks break. Instead of showing advertisements during the break Neo channel opted to show our heated arguments.”When asked the main reason behind the argument he replied, “I had tried to play and missed it fully. He appealed in such a way that he thought that the ball hit the bat. Then I told him that there is no point in appealing because nothing like that happened, we just got into a heated argument and then it just got from bad to worse.”