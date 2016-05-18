VIDEO: AB de Villiers to talk to Narendra Modi for Indian citizenship!

AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have been in such good form that they made their Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Chris Gayle compare them with Batman and Superman.Virat and de Villiers have collectively scored more than 1200 run and shared four 100-plus partnerships this IPL season along with breaking several records.Virat and de Villiers look so compatible that people have started dreaming about the South African playing for the Indian cricket team.Even, de Villiers is also thinking about talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the citizenship!Recently, when Mr Nags, who is a member of RCB's digital team, asked de Villiers, "Why don't you take Indian citizenship?, as you are spending so much time in India?”. The superman replied, “I should to talk to the Prime Minister regarding the citizenship.”While ABD was clearly joking, Indians fans will definitely love the idea.AB de Villiers has scored 538 runs in 11 innings, with the help of four fifties and an unbeaten hundred against Gujarat Lions.Here is the video: