Veteran Rumeli Dhar returns after six-year hiatus

New Delhi: Veteran all-rounder Rumeli Dhar has been called in to replace injured Jhulan Goswami for the remaining three T20 matches against South Africa women. Dhar returns to the national set-up after a 6-year hiatus.

Goswami suffered a heel injury, ruling her out of the entire T20 series and this also forced the management to announce a replacement.

Dhar has played 4 Tests, 78 ODIs and 15 T20s for India and her last appearance for the country was back in 2012 against Australia. She is India’s 7th all-time leading wicket-taker with 63 victims.

After a registering a comprehensive ODI series victory, the Indian women team is 2-0 up in five-match T20 rubber.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rumeli Dhar.