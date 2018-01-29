Veteran Malinga hints at retirement before World Cup

New Delhi: Sri Lankan veteran Lasith Malinga has dropped hints that he might retire from international cricket before World Cup which is scheduled to take place in England next year.

The 34-year-old speedster has been out of the national team since early September. Malinga last featured in the one-off T20I against India at home. The veteran was also not included in the squad for the tri-series in Bangladesh. Malinga in the recent past has struggled with fitness and injury related issues.

In a recent interview Malinga hinted at retirement and said he is looking forward to cricketing roles off-the-field.

“If my services are not required any longer as a player, it’s time to move on. I know there’s still cricket left in me and if I cannot contribute as a player, I am ready to venture into mentoring leading up to the World Cup. If someone calls me today and says ‘Look, we would like to have you within our coaching team for the World Cup’, I am ready to accept it. Not because of anything but I want to share my knowledge with others when I can.” Malinga told Sunday Times.

The jolt for Malinga came when he went unsold for the first time in the recently concluded IPL auctions. The slingy round-arm pacer has been one of the best T20 bowlers around the world. In the 110 matches he played in IPL, Malinga claimed 154 wickets and was also Purple Cap holder in 2011 edition.

The yorker specialist till now has represented Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, 204 ODI’s and 68 T20I’s and has been unarguably one of the best fast-bowlers to have represented the island nation. Malinga also features in the list of bowlers who have taken four wickets in four consecutive deliveries.