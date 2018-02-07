Uthappa expresses interest in KKR captaincy

New Delhi: With a big bunch of uncapped talent and youngster in the 19-member squad, Kolkata Knight Riders’ team management will have daunting ask to name the new skipper for their campaign in 2018.

But, India discard Robin Uthappa has expressed his interest in leading the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. The Karnataka cricketer was retained by Kolkata for 6.4 crores using the Right To Match option in the recently concluded IPL players auction.

“Of course, I am. I’ll be honoured if the opportunity came along but it’s for the think-tank to decide — whatever role they want me to take, I’ll give my 110 percent. Adding value to my team as a cricketer is crucial to my game,” he said in an interview to Sportstar.

The 32-year-old has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Pune Warriors in the initial years of the tournament but became a fan favourite immediately after sealing his move to KKR in 2014.

“The initial five or six years of the IPL, I moved around a lot, so for me to find one place I could call home was important. The people back in Kolkata are absolutely fantastic; they’ve treated me with so much love and care.”

Gautam Gambhir led Kolkata for seven-long years before the franchise decided against retaining him this year.