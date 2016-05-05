Usman Khawaja jokes over typo error on his jersey











Very excited, cant wait to join @RPSupergiants in a few days and get my first taste of the IPL. #ipl09 #Cricket



— Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) April 29, 2016









.@Uz_Khawaja Ooops..... but we are sure the million plus #Supergiants have got it right!! Have a great season! pic.twitter.com/rd03XAwzXT

— Pune Supergiants (@RPSupergiants) May 5, 2016

It seems Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) are going through a phase where everything they do is bound to go wrong.Their maiden campaign is going horribly wrong having lost 6 out of 8 matches and they have lost four of their star players to injury. Pune Supergiants can’t even get the name of their new recruits right!One of their two new recruits, Usman Khawaja was all set to play his first IPL game on Thursday when he realised that his name was wrongly printed on his jersey. The jersey had the name ‘Khwaja’ written on it, which is a typo error of his name ‘Khawaja’.Khawaja posted an image of his RPS jersey with a misprint name on his official Facebook and Twitter handles.Khawaja had earlier posted another tweet expressing his excitement about playing in the IPL. He mentioned he is very excited to get the taste of IPL.Khawaja was roped in as a replacement for an injured Kevin Pietersen. Kevin Pietersen had injured his ankle on the field and had to limp his way out of the ground. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the season.To make up for their mistake, Pune Supergiants tweeted a sketch with a message that millions of fans would get his name right.Earlier, Khawaja had gone unsold at the IPL auctions this year which raised a lot of eyebrows. Given the kind of form he was in, scoring two centuries in the Big Bash League, he was tipped to make it big in the IPL auctions.