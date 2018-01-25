Everything you need to know about IPL Auction 2018: LIVE Coverage, When and How to Watch Streaming Online

The Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction is back. The famous auctioneer Richard Madley will again be calling the names of the cricketers and the eight franchises will get into a furious bidding war in Bengaluru on 27 and 28 January.

The IPL Auction is watched by lakhs of cricket fans across the globe as they desperately want to know the fate of their favourite cricketers. For all the fans, here is everything they need to know about the Auction, teams, star cricketers, purse available….

A total of 18 players were retained by 8 franchises and maximum 182 players can be chosen at the auction.

As many as 578 cricketers will go under the hammer, which includes 360 Indian cricketers (62 capped and 298 uncapped) and 218 foreigners (182 capped, 34 uncapped and two from associate nations).

Marquee players

There are 16 cricketers in the marquee players list, out of which 6 are Indians.

Ashwin, Gambhir, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Dhawan, Rahane, Gayle, Stokes, Maxwell, Joe Root, Starc, Bravo, Pollard, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Hasan, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.

HIGHEST BASE PRICE

A total of 36 players including 13 Indians have opted for the top bracket (2 crore base price)

Indians

R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Gautam Gambhir, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa.

Foreigners

Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Johnson, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Cameron White, Eoin Morgan, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Colin Ingram, Angelo Mathews, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Here is how the IPL franchises stack up

Delhi Daredevils (3 players retained): Rishabh Pant (8 cr), Chris Morris (7.1 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (7 cr). The Delhi based franchise can use 2 RTM’s

Purse available: 47 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore (3 players retained): Virat Kohli (17 cr), AB de Villiers (11 cr) Sarfaraz Khan (1.75 cr). The 2016 runners-up have 2 RTM’s available

Purse available: 49 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad (2 players retained): David Warner (12 cr), Bhuvneshar Kumar (8.5 cr). The 2016 champions can use 3 RTM’s

Purse available: 59 crores

Mumbai Indians (3 players retained): Rohit Sharma (15 cr), Hardik Pandya (11 cr), Jasprit Bumrah (7 cr). The three-time IPL champions can use 2 RTM’s

Purse available: 47 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders (2 players retained): Sunil Narine (8.5 cr), Andre Russell (7 cr). The Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise will 3 have RTM’s in IPL 2018 auction

Purse available: 59 crores

Kings XI Punjab (1 player retained): Axar Patel (6.75 cr). Punjab have 3 RTM’s in their kitty

Purse available: 67.5 crores

Chennai Super Kings (3 players retained): MS Dhoni (15 cr), Suresh Raina (11 cr) and Ravindra Jadeja (7 cr). The Dhoni-led side can use maximum 2 RTM’s

Purse available: 47 crores

Rajasthan Royals (1 player retained): Steve Smith (12 cr). Rajasthan can use maximum of 3 RTM’s

Purse available: 67.5 crores

When to watch IPL auction 2018?

The IPL auction is scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 January in Bengaluru and the action starts at 9 AM on Saturday

Where to watch IPL auction 2018?

You catch the action live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD. For live streaming, you can tune in to Hotstar.com and for the fastest updates log on to www.wahcricket.com/en