'Unsold' Aaron finds takers in English County

After finding no takers in the IPL, India fast bowler Varun Aaron has decided to follow rest of the out of favour cricketers to join the English County. He will turn up for Leicestershire during the upcoming season.

Aaron who represented the Kings XI Punjab in the last season of IPL was given a cold shoulder by all the franchises even though his base price was a modest INR 50 lakhs.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said: “Varun is a high-quality performer and his skills will be ideally suited to early season conditions in England. We are delighted to secure his signature for both Specsavers County Championship games and fixtures in the Royal London One-Day Cup.”

Aaron has played for India in 9 Tests and equal number of ODIs and was a part of the Indian side during the 2014 series in England. His bouncer struck Stuart Broad on the nose during one of the Test matches. He has earlier played county cricket for Durham.

“We are getting a genuinely quick bowler in Varun, who has played a number of games for India and also enjoyed a fine domestic career. Varun is very keen to do well for us and get back in the India team again and we're really looking forward to him linking up with us.”

Aaron becomes the latest in the long list of Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli to have joined the English County.

Aaron will provide the Foxes with overseas cover for Pakistan international seamer Muhammad Abbas, as Sohail Khan is unavailable after picking up an injury recently.

Aaron will take over in first-class and List A cricket until Abbas returns for the Specsavers County Championship match against Middlesex on Wednesday, June 20.

“I am relishing the opportunity to join the Foxes for the first part of the season. Playing county cricket presents me with a great opportunity to showcase my skills. I'm looking forward to taking wickets and contributing to the success of the team,” said Aaron.