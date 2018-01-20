Unique record in store for Team India if Karthik plays in the final Test

New Delhi: The 2018 campaign for the Indian Team has been good so far. Two test matches have resulted in two embarrassing defeats against South Africa.

The batting line-up has failed to fire. Apart from Virat and Hardik, no Indian batsman has been able to score against the Proteas quicks. The fielding unit which was considered as one of the best, has also let down. Dropped catches and mis-fields have been the unwanted highlight for the team.

Top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in the second Test registered an unwanted record to his name when he became the first Indian batsman to get run-out in the both innings of a Test match.

Another such unwanted record awaits for the team, when they get on the field in the third and final Test at Johannesburg.

India’s regular stumper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out of the Test series after sustaining a hamstring injury in the nets post first Test. Reserve wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel replaced him in the second Test in Centurion. Parthiv, though played a gutsy knock in the second inning, but miserably failed with the gloves. He dropped a quite few catches in both the innings.

With Saha ruled out and Pathiv in poor form with the gloves, Dinesh Karthik has been recalled into the squad. There are high chances that Parthiv will be dropped the final Test. If the decision is taken Dinesh Karthik is set to return to Test cricket after a span of eight years.

If Karthik gets into the playing XI, team India will hold a unique record of playing three different keepers in three Test matches.

Team India has already lost the three-match Test series to South Africa 0-2. With the last match scheduled to begin on 24th January, the team will look to avoid a white-wash.