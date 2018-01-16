Unhappy with playing conditions, Virat complains to match referee

Centurion: Indian Team management was bitterly disappointed with the resumption of play after rain in the afternoon on Day 3.

Virat Kohli along coach Ravi Shastri went to see the match referee Chris Broad once the match stopped due to bad light along with the team manager Sunil Subramanium.

A heavy shower left the outfield wet in the afternoon and the Indian team management feels that the umpires rushed to resume the match and the outfield wasn't totally dry.

As a result South Africa scored freely and Indian Bowlers were failed to grip the ball properly.

Team India according to sources inside the team was not happy with the day 3 being called off too for poor light. They felt the match could have continued as the light improved towards the later half of the third session.

South Africa were 90/2 in the second innings, 118 runs ahead of India, when the play was stopped.