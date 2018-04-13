Unchanged RCB opts to bowl; Finch replaces Miller in KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field first against the Kings XI Punjab in match eight of the eleventh edition of IPL at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

This is RCB’ first match in front of their home crowd and they have come in numbers to get behind their heroes. Despite the large support, Chinnaswamy has not been the most happy hunting ground for Bangalore. They won only one match in the previous edition. However Kohli hopes the luck will change and it will start with the KXIP.

“I think the crowd thinks the match is decided on the basis of the toss. Looks like this pitch is back to normal, hence the decision to bowl first. It's the same team that played last match. It's good to be back here and the crowd looks excited always. The aim of any good side in the tournament is to play well at home,” says Kohli.

The visitors have made one change to the side. Australian opener Aaron Finch, who has joined the squad after his marriage, comes straight into the playing XI in place of South Africa’s David Miller.

“I think it's important to start well and put up a par score. It's very important to have wickets in hand while batting first. I think we have enough bowling ammunations to put them under pressure. We have one team change, Finch comes in the place for Miller. He deserves to come in the team right away,” says Ashwin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman