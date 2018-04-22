Unchanged Mumbai opts to bat; Royals hand IPL debut to Archer

Mumbai Indians became the second side to opt batting after winning toss in IPL 2018. Rohit Sharma decided to shake things up to bring their campaign back on track against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The shakeup though, was only limited to the decision after winning the toss. The visitors fielded the same team that won them their first match of the season against Chennai Super Kings. JP Duminy still has to wait as Mumbai decided to persist with Pollard.

"It's a good pitch, runs on the board is always nice. It's a big ground. I think we can defend the target in bigger grounds. Not really worried too much about Pollard's form. He hasn't got enough time with the bat. He's been a crucial part of the team. We back him and he's a match winner for us,” said Rohit.

Royals, equally desperate for a win after couple of losses, made two changes to their team. Jofra Archer will make his IPL debut, he replaces Ben Laughlin and the experiment of playing Binny was ended after just one match. Dhawal Kulkarni got his place back in the side.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman