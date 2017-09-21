Unchanged India to bat first, Agar, Richardson come in for Australia

Photo: BCCIAfter continuous rain for three days, Kolkata woke up to bright sunshine on Thursday, paving way for a full 50 over game. The greenish look on the pitch and the rain hinted that the captain winning the toss would want make use of the pitch first. But Kohli believed the pitch is a good one to bat and he would like to put a big total on board.India have gone in with the winning team, which means Rahul has to wait for his opportunity and Rahane would continue to open the batting.For Australia though, there are two changes in the team, leg spinner Adam Zampa, who was taken apart by Hardik Pandya in the 1st ODI has made way for left-arm spinner spinner Ashton Agar. Kane Richardson came in for James Faulkner.: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah: David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile