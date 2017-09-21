 Unchanged India to bat first, Agar, Richardson come in for Australia
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Unchanged India to bat first, Agar, Richardson come in for Australia

Unchanged India to bat first, Agar, Richardson come in for Australia

By: || Updated: 21 Sep 2017 01:40 PM
Unchanged India to bat first, Agar, Richardson come in for Australia
Photo: BCCI

New Delhi: Surprising everyone, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss in a greenish looking Eden wicket against Australia in the second ODI in Kolkata.

After continuous rain for three days, Kolkata woke up to bright sunshine on Thursday, paving way for a full 50 over game. The greenish look on the pitch and the rain hinted that the captain winning the toss would want make use of the pitch first. But Kohli believed the pitch is a good one to bat and he would like to put a big total on board.

India have gone in with the winning team, which means Rahul has to wait for his opportunity and Rahane would continue to open the batting.

For Australia though, there are two changes in the team, leg spinner Adam Zampa, who was taken apart by Hardik Pandya in the 1st ODI has made way for left-arm spinner spinner Ashton Agar. Kane Richardson came in for James Faulkner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Hilton Cartwright, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story `Unchanged` India opt to bat first in Kolkata ODI

trending now

INDIA
Arvind Kejriwal Urges Kamal Haasan To Enter Politics
VIDEO
Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor to star in a film ...
VIDEO
Ishqbaaaz: Sangeeta Bijlani to be in show!