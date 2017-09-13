UEFA Champions League: 'MCN' steal show at Celtic

The Group B match at Celtic Park was one-sided and PSG led 3-0 at halftime with goals from Neymar, France forward Kylian Mbappe and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.Defender Mikael Lustig scored an own goal with seven minutes left and Cavani completed the rout with a diving header.PSG's attacking trident has been nicknamed the "MCN" by French media, a reference to the former "MSN" Barcelona trio of Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez and Neymar. And the French version was ruthlessly efficient against a poor Celtic side which was handed its heaviest European home loss.PSG paid Barcelona a world record 222 million euros ($262 million) to secure the services of Brazil star Neymar, and Mbappe joined from Monaco in a loan deal that will cost PSG 180 million euros ($216 million) when it becomes permanent next year.Bayern Munich defeated Anderlecht 3-0 in the group's other match.Celtic started with intense pressing but faded almost immediately as PSG took control. Varying play nicely and circulating the ball well, PSG peppered the Celtic box with crosses.Cavani had a goal canceled for an offside position and PSG had a clear chance to move ahead soon after when the Uruguay forward forced 'keeper Craig Gordon into a good save with a half-volley from 20 meters.PSG opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Neymar slotted home his 22nd career goal in the Champions League. Adrien Rabiot set up the Brazil captain down the left side and Neymar passed a defender and then beat 'keeper Gordon with a clean finish. The goal prompted whistles from Celtic fans because Dani Alves had fouled winger Scott Sinclair at the start of PSG's counterattack that led to the goal.Celtic's answer came from Leigh Griffiths' free kick which was finger-tipped over the bar by PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but it was a rare moment of attack for the hosts, who went down 2-0 when Mbappe slotted home from Neymar's assist. The Brazil striker cleverly headed the ball back for Cavani, who completely missed his shot but allowed Mbappe to latch onto it and score.Cavani piled more misery on Celtic in the 40th, sending Gordon the wrong way from the spot after Jozo Simunovic's foul. Sinclair could have ensured some suspense but his powerful strike just before the interval was punched away by Areola with a reflex save.PSG kept dominating in the second half and added two more goals in the final 10 minutes. Lustig beat his own keeper from Julian Draxler's cross and Cavani secured a brace from a tight angle with a fine header over Gordon.