U19 World Cup: Shubman was confident of scoring big against Pakistan: father

New Delhi: Ruthless India cruised into the finals of the U19 Cricket World Cup registering an emphatic win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-finals at Christchurch on Tuesday. The Indian team won by a mammoth margin of 203 runs.

Unbeaten 102 from top order batsman Shubman Gill played a crucial role in the team’s victory against Pakistan. After losing opening batsman Prithvi Shaw, Gill came to bat at number 3. Along with wicket-keeper Harvik Desai(20) and Anukul Roy (33) the 18-year-old held the middle order. in the end Shubman knock proved vital as team managed to post 272 in the semis.

The maiden century at the biggest stage also helped Gill earn Man of the Match award.

The family of the youngster was proud with the performance of their lad. With son scoring a ton in the semi-finals and that to against arch-rivals, the family were heart filled with joy.

India will play Australia in the final on 3rd February in Tauranga,