U19 World Cup: Prithvi, pacers help India thump Australia by 100 runs

Prithvi Shaw lived up to his reputation by hitting a superb 94 and opening partner Manjot Kalra slammed an 86 as Indian steamrolled Australia by 100 runs in their U-19 World Cup opener at Maunganui, New Zealand.

The openers stitched together the highest ever opening partnership for India in the U-1 9 World Cup to help them put up a daunting 328 for 7, batting first. This was also the first time any side crossed 300 runs against Australia in the colts world cup.

In reply, Australia fell flat in front two Indian fast bowlers, who regularly clocked 145 km/h, to be bowled out for 228.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi picked up three wickets apiece as the Australian batsmen struggled to cope with their extra pace and bouce.

For the first time, all the Indian bowlers looked way ahead form their Australian counterparts in terms of pace and bounce

Nagarkoti hit the deck consistently at a speed in the range of 150kmph and was well supported by Mavi, who also clocked 145 at times. The two pacers tested Australians with their nagging off-stump line.

Australia opener Jack Edwards top-scored for his side with a 73-run knock after a steady start with Max Bryant (29) but struggled to find support from others.

Jonathan Merlo (38) tried his best in the middle order and stumper Baxtor Holt (39) resisted in a rearguard fight but both were undone by Mavi.

India next play Papua New Guinea on Tuesday.

The splendid top-order batting vindicated Shaw's decision to bat in their tournament-opener.

It was not that Shaw and Kalra plundered boundaries, instead they raised their knocks with some stupendous risk- free batting. They were certainly helped by dismal fielding by the Australian, they dropped three catches and missed at least two clear run out chances.

Prithvi Shaw was caught off a no ball when he was on 26 and he was dropped when he was on 88. (CLICK HERE TO WATCH PRITHVI SHAW's HUGE SIX)

Shaw, though, missed out on a century by six runs as he was caught behind off Will Sutherland, son of Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland.

The Indian captain faced 100 balls and scored eight boundaries, including two sixes in his knock.

His opening partner also missed out on a ton, falling for 86 which came off 99 balls with 12 shots to the fence and on over the ropes.

There were no steady partnerships after their departure even as Gill kept one end solid with his 54-ball knock which had six fours and a six.

The middle order batsmen lost their wickets, trying to accelerate the run-rate as Himanshu Rana (14) and Anukul Roy (6) fell cheaply.

Abhishek Sharma though managed to come up with a 8-ball 23-run cameo which propelled India past the 300-run mark. He hit two sixes and as many fours.

As Indian batsmen looked for some quick runs, Australian medium fast bowler Jack Edwards ended up taking four wickets. It was Edwards, who dismissed Rana and then later added wickets of Abhishek and Shiva Singh (10) to his tally.