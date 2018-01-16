U19 World Cup: Aditya Thakare comes in as injured Porel ruled out of the tournament

New Delhi: Medium pacer Ishan Porel has been ruled out of U19 World Cup. Porel got injured while bowling in team’s first encounter of the tournament against Australia.

The 19-year-old twisted the ankle in his fourth over. Porel conceded 24 runs without a wicket, before he went off the ground. He spent the rest of the innings off the field and did not train ahead of India's second game, against Papua New Guinea.

Porel was ruled out of the tournament after MRI reports came in on Tuesday morning.

Vidarbaha pacer Aditya Thakare will be flying to New Zealand as his replacement.

Thakare last played in the Ranji Trophy final against Delhi and took 2 crucial wickets in the first innings. He impressed with his late swing and accuracy with both the new and old ball.

BCCI on Monday had asked Vidarbha Cricket Association to provide a report on Thakare's fitness, following which he was asked not to be considered for any ongoing matches.

Thakare is now the second player from Vidarbha to be picked in India's Under-19 World Cup squad.