U19 WC: Anukul picks up four, India bowl out Zimbabwe for 154

Left-arm spinner Anukul Sudhakar Roy continued to wave his magic in the ongoing U-19 World Cup by picking up four wickets as India bowled out Zimbabwe for a paltry 154 in their final group league match at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

After a match-winning five-wicket haul against minnows Papua New Guinea, Roy returned with figures of 4 for 20 against Zimbabwe to initiate a middle order collapse after they had got off a to reasonable start opting to bat first.

Zimbabwe were going well at 110 for 3, when Roy got the all important wicket of Milton Shumba for 36. He dragged Shumba out of his crease with a well tossed up delivery around the fourth stump that turned past the bat and wicket-keeper Harvik Desai, who came in place of Aryan Juyal, was quick to dislodge the bails.

The next two deliveries were a perfect example of arm-ball. He trapped both Chimhinya (0) and Zimbabwe captain Liam Roche (31) in no man’s land. From 110 for , Zimbabwe were six down for 117.

The Indian seamers struck before Roy returned to claim the last Zimbabwe wicket.

Zimbabwe lost opener Gregory Dollar (4) to beautiful inswinger from Shivam Mavi. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh then foxed Dion Myres (10) with well-disguised slower one to reduce Zimbabwe to 36 for 2.

Milton Shumba and captain Roche stitched together a 49-run partnership before Roy came into the attack to rattle the Zimabwe innings.

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh and spinner Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets apiece for India.

India have already secured qualification for then knockout stages of the world cup by beating both Australia and Papua New Guinea in their first two league matches.