U-19 Cricket World Cup: India to play Bangladesh in quarterfinals

New Delhi: Indian colts will face Bangladesh in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup after the neighbours qualified for the super league following England’s 282-run win over Canada in the Group C encounter.

The Indian team qualified for knock stage by hammering Australia, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh team’s qualification depended on the result of the match between England and Canada.

England, champions in 1998, were virtually assured of topping the group before this match owing to their high net run-rate but they did not show any complacency against Canada, notching a huge 383-7 after being invited to bat first.

Centuries from Liam Banks (120, 114b, 12x4, 1x6) and Will Jacks (102, 82b, 11x4), who added 186 runs for the second wicket in just over 30 overs, put them in a position of strength.

Left-hander Jack Davies also chipped in with a brisk 36- ball 57 while medium-fast bowler Faisal Jamkhandi and off-spinner Tiaan Pretorius took three wickets each for Canada.

Canada needed to get to the target in 37.5 overs if they were to edge Bangladesh for a place in the Super League but they barely touched the three-figure mark as left-arm spinner Prem Sisodiya grabbed three for 23 while Adam Finch, Luke Hollman and Roman Walker all finished with two wickets each.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pranav Sharma top-scored for Canada with 24.

England, who completed the league with three wins to top the group, will play Australia in the Super League quarterfinals on January 23, while Bangladesh, who defeated Canada and Namibia, will take on India on January 26.

Canada and Namibia will figure in the Plate championship which gets underway on Monday.