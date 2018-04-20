TTFI recommends Manika Batra for Arjuna Award

"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her," a TTFI official told PTI.
Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.
The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.
She also secured a women's doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan.
Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.
For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
- - - - - - - - - Advertisement- - - - - - - - -