Tried calling Shami but he didn't answer: Hasin Jahan's father

In a contradictory claim to what Mohammed Shami told ABP News in an exclusive interview, his father-in-law has alleged that he had called Shami on Friday to reconcile the matter, however, the cricketer, didn't receive the phone.

In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Shami claimed that he would go to any extent to resolve his personal mess.

“I’m devastated, the allegations came as a shock to me, I will still stand as a wall to protect the image of my wife and daughter. I don’t think anybody can understand what I’m going through right now. I can only hope that she understands my side of the story and resolves it,” Shami told ABP News in an exclusive interview.

“My only concern is the well being of my family. I want my family to be together at any cost. I will do all possible things to win their trust back.”

However, Hasin Jahan’s father has claimed Shami did not pay any heed to his repeated calls.

“Whenever I think about the allegations, my daughter’s face comes up in front of me. I want her to be secured, I worry about her future, her well being. She is only two and a half years old. If not anything else then I want things to get back to normality for her,” said an emotional Shami, struggling hard to hold back his tears.