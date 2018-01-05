Toss-up between Mathews and Chandimal for SL ODI captaincy

Colombo: Hours after sacking Thisara Perera as the One-day International (ODI) captain, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Thursday announced that they will name a new limited overs skipper next Tuesday.



Sri Lanka have been using multiple captains in different formats after regular captain Angelo Mathews decided to step down following their group stage exit in the Champions Trophy last year.

The SLC said it would name Perera's successor after consulting new coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who has pledged to get tough with the under-performing national team.



Perera took on the job in late November, succeeding Upul Tharanga, who was sacked after a series of losses.



"During the discussion, the chairman of selectors informed me that they are considering appointing either Angelo Mathews or Dinesh Chandimal to fill the role," SLC President Thilanga Sumathipala said in a statement.



"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will announce its limited over captain on January 9," it further stated.