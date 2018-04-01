Tim bats through pain to keep visitors hopes alive

New Australian captain Tim Paine resumed batting on the third morning of the fourth Test at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday despite suffering a hairline fracture of his right thumb.

Wicketkeeper Paine was hit on the thumb while standing up to the wicket to bowler Chadd Sayers on Saturday. He was in obvious pain and needed treatment from team physiotherapist David Beakley.

The diagnosis of a fracture was revealed on Cricket Australia's website today.

Paine was handed the captaincy after Steve Smith was banned following his involvement in the ball tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town.