Thrilling win takes Nepal to World Cup Qualifiers

New Delhi: Last-ball victory over Canada in the ICC World Cricket League Divison Two ensured a spot for Nepal in the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers.
Chasing a modest 195, built around Srimantha Wijeratne's unbeaten 103, Nepal were staring down the barrel at one stage having lost nine wickets for 144.
However, the last-wicket pair of Karan KC (42) and Sandeep Lamichhane (5) added 51 off the final 47 balls to pull off a victory.
Nepal needed eight runs off the last over and Canada medium-pacer Cecil Parvez delivered four dot balls, before Karan smacked a six off the fifth ball.
Parvez then bowled a wide, equalling the scores. With one needed from the final ball, Karan managed a single to seal a memorable win.
Earlier, Wijeratne's maiden List A hundred helped Canada post a modest 194 for eight as Nepal spinners Basant Regmi (3/34) and Lamichhane (2/40) kept the opposition batsmen under a tight leash.
The win was Nepal's second last-wicket heist of the tournament and took them to four wins in five matches on the points table.
The World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Zimbabwe.
The ecstasy of reaching the @cricketworldcup qualifier! 🇳🇵— ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2018
Inside the Nepal dressing room moments after they pulled off perhaps the greatest comeback in World Cricket League history to beat Canada by one wicket on the final ball! #WCL2 pic.twitter.com/ovQbLS1bnz
