There is always scope for improvement : Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is set to finish as top-scorer of IPL 2016. (BCCI)In the form of his life, India's star batsman Virat Kohli says the hunger to keep improving with every game keeps him motivated."Every day is a new day. I always feel that there is a scope for improvement and with every game, I take the plus and the minus as this helps me improvise. There is no substitute to hard work and discipline," Kohli, who goes into the IPL final as the leading run-getter in the tournament, said.His phenomenal phase began with the World T20 and reached a level higher in the IPL where he has already hit a record four centuries. He averages a staggering 83.54 in 15 games this season and is only 81 short of completing 1000 runs.Talking more about his remarkable consistency, Kohli said: "I went through the same stuff that every cricketer goes through when he comes in. You are insecure about your place, you make mistakes in your desperation. You want to do really well and you don't really control yourself on and off the field."But as time progresses, you settle down and make consistent choices in your game as well as off the field which gradually helps you be on the top of the game," said India's Test captain, who has now toned down his much talked about aggression.Post the IPL, he will be hosting a charity dinner in association with the Smile Foundation. He feels it is his responsibility to do his bit for the youth and underprivileged kids."I come from a humble background, thus understand the importance of charity. It was there in my mind to start something for a long time, to give back to the society and I have time and again come forward to support any cause related to children and youth empowerment," he added.