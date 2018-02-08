The secrets of Kohli’s perfect form

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has rightfully established himself as arguably the best cricketer of modern times and one of the best in history in due course to his career but unlike other athletes, he seems to get better with age.

And, the Indian cricket team skipper credits his fitness and workout regime for all his success on the field.

“Look I am going to be 30 this year. The decision was in terms of extending the quality of cricket that you want to play at an older age as well. I want to play this kind of cricket even when I am 34-35. That’s why I train so much.”

“I try to train as much as I can. Keep a check on my diet. Those things pay off on days like these. When the team needs it, and you stand up, and you are able to pull through. Amazing things happen when you are thinking of the team throughout. As an athlete you crave for days like these,” said the 29-year-old.

So what goes into the making of “beast” Kohli is. Here is a sneak peek into the man’s diet chart.

Breakfast

Omelet (3 egg whites and 1 whole egg), Spinach, black pepper and Cheese.

He prefers some grilled bacon or smoked salmon

Fruits: Watermelon and Papaya

Virat also eats cheese for some good fats. He carries nut butter and Gluten free bread for net sessions.

He consumes 3-4 cups of green tea with lemon.

Lunch

Virat takes Grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, green vegetables, spinach and according to the requirements, the 29-year-old adds red meat to his lunch

Dinner

For the final meal of the day, Virat restricts himself to seafood which is either boiled or grilled.