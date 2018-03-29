The fall continues: Somerset terminates Bancroft’s contract

New Delhi: Disgraced opener Cameron Bancroft on Thursday faced further humiliation after English county side Somerset terminated his contract. Bancroft was supposed to return to Somerset this season but the side has now backed out of the deal.

"I have met this morning with the CEO, club captain and head coach and, with the club's best interests at the centre of our decision, can confirm Cameron Bancroft will not be our overseas player for the 2018 season," Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said in a statement.

"We as a club have been monitoring this process closely, alongside gathering as much additional information as we can. I have spoken numerous times to Cameron since last Saturday, he has spoken very maturely. He shared his deep regret and apologised to everyone associated to the club," Hurry added.

Bancroft was earlier handed a nine-month suspension by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering row.

Co-conspirators Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for one year by the board and also won’t feature in upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

Bancroft was caught on camera pulling out sand paper to scruff up the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Later on captain Steve Smith admitted that he along with Warner had asked Bancroft to illegally alter the condition of the ball to extract reverse-swing.