The best sixes of BBL this season

The Big Bash League is in its 7th edition since its inception in 2011. Spectators have witnessed phenomenal contest between bat and ball in the past seasons.
2017-18 season too, has been value for money for the fans in the stadium and audiences streaming on the tube. The tournament has been all about air-borne catching, towering sixes, and wickets getting dismantled by fierce bowling.
Talking about sixes, this season has witnessed some of the best power hitting. A total of 228 sixes have been hit in 28 matches so far. Here are some of the best clobbered sixes of the tournament.
From Glenn Maxwell and KP to Dwayne Bravo and Usman Khawaja, this King of the Six video is a must-watch! VOTE HERE: https://t.co/po7VbrBJ0o pic.twitter.com/6Pil6LvJ0e— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 15, 2018
