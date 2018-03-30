Tendulkar urges fans to give Aussie trio ‘some space’

After a heart-wrenching press conference by former Australia skipper Steve Smith, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday urged the cricketing fraternity to “step back and give some space” to the errant Aussie trio as the apologized for their involvement in the ball-tampering episode.

"They are regretting and hurting and will have to live with the consequences of their actions. Spare a thought for their families as they have much to endure along with the players. Time for all of us to take a step back and give them some space," wrote Tendulkar on his Twitter handle.

Cricket Australia has slapped Steve Smith and David Warner with a 12-month ban while Cameron Bancroft, the player to tamper the ball using sandpaper, has been suspended for a period of 9 months.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Tendulkar had termed the decision taken by Cricket Australia as “right” as it upholds the integrity of the game.

"Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important."