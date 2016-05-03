Tendulkar accepts IOA's invitation to become India's goodwill ambassador for Rio Olympics

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday accepted Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) offer to become India's Goodwill Ambassador for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this August.Earlier, celebrated shooter Abhinav Bindra was also roped in as goodwill ambassador of India's Olympic contingent alongside Bollywood star Salman Khan after the controversial actor's appointment created uproar.IOA faced severe criticism for appointing Salman and not someone from the sports fraternity following which IOA approached Tendulkar and Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman with a similar offer.Salman's appointment as goodwill ambassador had kicked up a storm last month end when star wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and sprint legend Milkha Singh questioned the move even though the IOA and some other athletes backed the decision.Salman, who is playing the role of a wrestler in his upcoming film 'Sultan', was named goodwill ambassador by the in the presence of star woman boxer M C Mary Kom, hockey captain Sardar Singh, and shooter Apurvi Chandela among others.Yogeshwar started the debate by tweeting that Salman has done nothing to merit such an appointment but the IOA stood firm on its decision and said that it would rope in more icons from cricket, music and other sports to motivate the Olympic contingent ahead of the Games in August.(With additional information from PTI)