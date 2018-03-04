 Team India arrives in Colombo for Nidahas Trophy
Team India arrives in Colombo for Nidahas Trophy

Mumbai: The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team on Sunday arrived in Colombo for the Nidahas T20 Trophy to be played in Sri Lanka from Tuesday.

Key players including captain Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been rested for the tri-series involving India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament begins on March 6 when India will take on the hosts at the R Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The final will be played at the same venue on March 18.

All three teams will each other twice and the top teams make the final. All matches will be played in Colombo.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Rishabh Pant (wk)

