Tamim Iqbal likely to miss PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi opener Tamim Iqbal is likely to miss the Pakistan Super League final on Sunday, after experiencing pain in the knee which forced him to fly to Bangkok for consultation on his injury.

Tamim, who a part of Bangladesh squad for the Nidahas Trophy, missed the entire group stage matches for the Zalmi’s and only returned for the Eliminator 1 clash against Quetta Gladiators, before getting ruled out of the second eliminator against Karachi Kings.

“I had pain in the Nidahas Trophy and so could not field in the final. I also could not field in the match at PSL,” Tamim himself informed on Friday.

According to Cricbuzz, The 29-year-old will return to Pakistan on Sunday (25th) and then decide the further course of action.

Zalmi’s will take on Islamabad United in the finals on March 25 in Karachi. The Peshawar based outfit will aim to defend their title while Islamabad United will battle it out for their second title after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament.