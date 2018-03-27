Tainted pacer Mohammed Asif deported from Dubai airport

New Delhi: Disgraced Pakistani fast bowlers Mohammad Asif suffered yet another embarrassment after he was deported from Dubai airport on Tuesday. The 35-year-old was supposedly visiting the country to participate in a Dubai-based cricket league.

Though there was no official confirmation on the reasons but Asif reportedly was unable to provide necessary travelling documents at the Dubai International Airport. Asif was flagged down at the immigration and was later deported from the airport.

Asif’s bitter relation with Dubai is not new as he was caught and arrested at the same airport, nearly 10 years back, with drugs in his purse.

Earlier this month Mohammed Asif in a press conference at the Lahore Press Club announced his participation in the Dubai league, but the current development means he will now not be able to feature in the tournament.

Asif is already facing a life-time ban from international cricket after he was convicted for spot-fixing in 2010 during the tour of England.

Along with Asif, opener Salman Butt too was slapped with a life-time ban while left arm pacer Mohammed Amir was given a 5-year ban.

Amir made a successful come back for Pakistan in 2016 and since then has played 16 Tests for his national side.