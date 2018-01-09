Yuvraj fifty weighs more than Gambhir's, Punjab win thriller

New Delhi: Punjab emerged victorious by 2 runs in a match-up between two of India’s greatest left-handers – Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh, with both of them registering sparkling half centuries in a Syed Mustaq Ali Zonal T20 tournament match here at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Gambhir had to end up on the losing side as Delhi’s lower middle order failed to take them home in closing stages of the match.

Delhi needed 11 runs in the last over but the experienced Siddharth Kaul held his nerve and gave away only 8 runs to snatch the victory for Punjab.

Chasing a target of 171, Delhi got off to a rollicking start courtesy Gautam Gambhir and Rishabh Pant. The left hander’s put on a 73-run opening stand in just 9 overs to a lay perfect foundation for the chase. Pant was unfortunately run out for a well-made 38.

Gambhir at the other end was still going strong. He continued his rich vein of form by registering yet another classy half-century, warming up nicely for the IPL.

He stitched another partnership with Nitish Rana before the latter fell for 29.

Delhi appeared in full control till Gambhir was there but the turning point of the match in the fifth ball of the 19th over when Gambhir was run out for 66, with Delhi still needing 14 runs off 7 balls.

Batting first, Punjab put up a more than respectable 170 on the board riding on twin half-centuries by Manan Vohra and Yuvraj Singh.

Yuvraj announced his return of form with a well-complied 50 off 44 balls. He was far from his silken best but he managed to hang in there while Vohra played some breathtaking strokes on his way to 74 off just 50 balls.

Vohra hit six sixes and three fours, taking advantage of an inexperienced Delhi bowling line-up. Tejas Barokha was taken to the cleaners, conceding 32 runs in his 2 overs.