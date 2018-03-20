Sydney Thunder rope in Bond as head coach

Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder have roped in former New Zealand quick Shane Bond as the head coach on a three-year deal.

The 42-year-old has tremendous experience under his belt, having previously worked with the Brisbane Heat as an assistant to his former teammate Daniel Vettori.

The New Zealander has enjoyed coaching stints with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and with New Zealand and England at the topmost level but only as an assistant coach.

"I've been a Bowling and Assistant Coach for eight years, but you're always thinking about how you'd do things yourself if you were leading a side," Bond said

"The chance to lead a programme at a club which is full of great people on and off the field was very appealing."

"I want to win trophies and have a squad of players and coaches that other teams are envious of. There are some exciting young players in the Thunder squad as well as some experienced old bulls, if we can blend that together we'll have a successful team. I'm looking forward to getting to Western Sydney and meeting the players and everyone in the organization," he added.

The 42-year old has featured for New Zealand in 18 Tests, 82 ODIs and 20 T20Is before retiring in 2010.