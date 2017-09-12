Suresh Raina escapes unhurt in major road accident

One of the rear tyres of the Range Rover SUV burst near Friend's colony in Etawah. Police said if the car had been travelling at high speed, the consequences could have been disastrous.Raina was travelling from Ghaziabad to Kanpur where he will be playing a Duleep Trophy match as skipper of the India Blue team at the Green Park Stadium on Wednesday.The police arranged for another vehicle to enable Raina to complete the journey.The cricketer's vehicle did not have a spare tyre and he was stranded for some time until locals informed the police and he was sent in another vehicle to Kanpur. The incident happened at 2 a.m.DSP Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Raina was at the wheels when the incident took place.There was no injury to Raina, the police said.