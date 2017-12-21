Suresh Raina clears Yo-Yo test

New Delhi: India discard Suresh Raina’s hard work has finally paid off as the left-hander cleared the mandatory Yo-Yo test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Raina has crossed the minimum 16.1 benchmark set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), having failed in previous attempts.

The southpaw remains hopeful of a chance in the national team during the limited overs series against South Africa in their own backyard.

Raina took to his Twitter handle to break the news to his well-wishers. The 31-year-old wrote, “Cleared my Yo-Yo & fitness test today, after days of hard work at NCA. Received tremendous support from all the trainers, coaches & officials. Thank you all!

Raina last featured for India in a T20 match against England in February 2017 while his last ODI appearance in the 50-over format came in October 2015 and Test in January 2015.